Comprehensive insurance scheme for dairy farmers will be revived soon: Minister

July 05, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chinchurani launches official website and e-commerce portal of TRCMPU

The Hindu Bureau

The comprehensive insurance scheme for dairy farmers, Ksheera Santhwanam, will be revived soon, with the State government giving approval for it, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.  

The Minister said this while launching the official website and e-commerce portal of the Trivandrum Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU), which will enable customers to make online purchase of Milma’s products, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch function, the Minister said the insurance scheme, which was shelved recently, offered health and life insurance for dairy farmers and their families, besides cover for livestock.

Other State brands

Ms. Chinchurani said although the State government faced limitations in curtailing the influx of milk from other States, it had taken effective measures to check aggressive cross-border sale by other State brands violating the cooperative principles.

She emphasised the need for increasing domestic milk production, bringing more people into the dairy farming sector and ensuring supply of good quality cattle feed at affordable price.

The Minister said the government was planning to extend the Milma@school project to colleges also. 

Convener of TRCMPU administrative committee N. Bhasurangan presided over the function and members V.S. Padmakumar and K.R. Mohanan Pillai were present.

TRCMPU managing director D.S. Konda proposed a vote of thanks.

