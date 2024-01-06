ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive insurance for milking cows in Kerala, says Minister

January 06, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinju Rani has said that the government would launch a comprehensive insurance project for the milking cows in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating a dairy farmers’ meet at Kavummannam in the district on Friday, Ms Chinju Rani said the project aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in milk production in the State.

This would help to attain the target as it enables a farmer to procure a new milking cow if his cow died, the Minister added.

She said that Wayanad became the second largest milk-producing district in the state owing to its cold climate. The interest-free loan would be ensured to all dairy farmers and the “Kidari” park would be set up in all districts. “Ksheera Swanthanam”, a free medical insurance scheme for the treatment of the kin of dairy farmers restored and as many as 6,000 dairy farmers would get the benefit of the scheme, she added. T. Siddique MLA presided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / dairy

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US