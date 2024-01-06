Comprehensive insurance for milking cows in Kerala, says Minister

January 06, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KALPETTA

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinju Rani has said that the government would launch a comprehensive insurance project for the milking cows in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating a dairy farmers’ meet at Kavummannam in the district on Friday, Ms Chinju Rani said the project aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in milk production in the State.

This would help to attain the target as it enables a farmer to procure a new milking cow if his cow died, the Minister added.

She said that Wayanad became the second largest milk-producing district in the state owing to its cold climate. The interest-free loan would be ensured to all dairy farmers and the “Kidari” park would be set up in all districts. “Ksheera Swanthanam”, a free medical insurance scheme for the treatment of the kin of dairy farmers restored and as many as 6,000 dairy farmers would get the benefit of the scheme, she added. T. Siddique MLA presided.