ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive housing policy in the works in Kerala: Minister

February 16, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Minister said double houses built under the Lakshamveedu scheme would be converted into single houses through two projects - MN Suvarna Bhavanam and MN Navayuga scheme

The Hindu Bureau

The government is trying to frame a housing policy that is environment-friendly, focussed on inexpensive constructions and acceptable to all, Minister for Housing K. Rajan has said.

He was replying to a question by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister said double houses built under the Lakshamveedu scheme would be converted into single houses through two projects - MN Suvarna Bhavanam and MN Navayuga scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the ₹5-lakh Suvarna Bhavanam scheme, ₹2 lakh will be government subsidy, ₹1 lakh will be borne by the local body, and ₹2 lakh will be beneficiary contribution. MN Navayuga scheme will be for who are unable to afford this. In this scheme, the government contribution will be ₹75,000 and the rest will be found through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding.

Construction of the National Housing Park at Vazhamuttom in the State capital will begin this year, the Minister said.

The park that will showcase models of various technologies used for construction of houses suitable to the State will come up on 6.9 acres of land sanctioned by the government.

There will be 40 such constructions at the park, the first such project in the country, the Minister said. It will bring under one umbrella research, short-term training, finishing school, seminars, and other aspects related to construction of houses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US