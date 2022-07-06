Comprehensive health cards for students in model residential schools in Kerala

7,000 students in model residential schools under ST Development department to get health cards this year to record health and nutritious status

Nearly 7,000 children studying in 21 model residential schools (MRS) under the Scheduled Tribe Development department in Kerala are set to receive health cards. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the distribution of the health cards at a function at the Assembly on Wednesday.

The State has seen limited success in addressing problems related to health care and malnutrition among tribespeople, particularly children. Now, the health cards will record the health and nutrition status of students in MRS and track their growth and development in a scientific manner.

Prepared with the support of UNICEF, experts from the child protection wing of the Health department, and nutritionists, the cards contain comprehensive health details of a student from the date of joining an MRS to the day they leave it. If a child leaves an MRS to join another, the card will be sent along with the student.

Basic student details, family details and medical history, students’ height and weight, blood pressure, haemoglobin levels, health problems such as low vision or hearing, cardiac or respiratory issues for which they seek treatment, behavioural and learning issues be it autism or ADHD, whether students are in conflict with law, if they have attended health education classes, and whether they have been provided counselling by MRS counsellors and its outcome will be recorded.

Prescriptions from government doctors whom a student has consulted at primary or community health centres or medical facilities will be included in the cards.

In the case of girls, special focus would be given to menstrual status – the number of days a period lasts, the frequency of flow, and if there are clots. This will help identify menstrual issues in adolescence itself so that medical assistance can be provided in time and complications avoided.

The students’ health details will be recorded four times a year so that any health problems can be identified early enough and treated. The details will be stored at the MRS with confidentiality.

The health cards have been piloted in the MRS at Attappady in Palakkad. After being rolled out in all MRSs this year, these will be expanded to other institutions under the department.