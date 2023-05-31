Comprehensive geriatric care scheme to be implemented in Kerala

May 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A comprehensive geriatric care scheme will be implemented in the State to take care of the health and related issues of the elderly in the community. The geriatric policy would be revamped suitably.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired a high-level meeting of Aardram Mission here on Wednesday, directed that a draft geriatric care project be prepared in coordination with Health and other departments

The meeting also discussed the formulation of a comprehensive rehabilitation policy for the social and vocational rehabilitation of people who are forced to confine themselves to their homes following accidents or illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister directed that the work on isolation wards in hospitals be completed without delay and that de-addiction centres be set up in all districts. All departments involved in the activities related to the One Health policy should take up the work in a coordinated manner.

The State is on the way to becoming a total palliative care society. The meeting also discussed the State-level elimination programmes for malaria, filariasis, kala azar (black fever) and TB which are on track.

Diagnostic facilities are available from family health centres upwards for most diseases, including cancer. Lab facilities have been arranged in a hub-and-spoke model wherein samples collected in the field would be sent to district-level labs for analysis. Telemedicine facilities are available in all districts. The State is making available drugs for rare diseases at 33% discounted prices. At present, treatment has been made available for 34 children with spinal muscular atrophy in the State. As part of the campaign against anaemia, drugs, supplements and follow-up tests are being made available to anaemia cases picked up in the field.

Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Health Secretary Mohammed Hanish, medical education secretary Ratan Kelkar, mission director of National Health Mission K. Jeevan Babu and director of health services K. J. Reena were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.