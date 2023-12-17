Comprehensive discussion on NEP sought

December 17, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Comprehensive discussion should be held on the National Education Policy 2020, All India Federation of Teachers’ Organisations (AIFTO) national working chairman M. Salahudeen has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the AIFTO national executive committee meeting here on Sunday.

The Union government should be ready to correct the policy, brought out with a political agenda, he said. Mr. Salahudeen demanded that the Union government include fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution in the curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 150 representatives from various States took part in the meeting. AIFTO national president Ashwini Kumar, secretary general C.L. Rose, national secretary R. Arunkumar, and representatives of teachers’ organisations spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.