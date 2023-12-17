ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive discussion on NEP sought

December 17, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Comprehensive discussion should be held on the National Education Policy 2020, All India Federation of Teachers’ Organisations (AIFTO) national working chairman M. Salahudeen has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the AIFTO national executive committee meeting here on Sunday.

The Union government should be ready to correct the policy, brought out with a political agenda, he said. Mr. Salahudeen demanded that the Union government include fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution in the curriculum.

Nearly 150 representatives from various States took part in the meeting. AIFTO national president Ashwini Kumar, secretary general C.L. Rose, national secretary R. Arunkumar, and representatives of teachers’ organisations spoke.

