GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Comprehensive discussion on NEP sought

December 17, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Comprehensive discussion should be held on the National Education Policy 2020, All India Federation of Teachers’ Organisations (AIFTO) national working chairman M. Salahudeen has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the AIFTO national executive committee meeting here on Sunday.

The Union government should be ready to correct the policy, brought out with a political agenda, he said. Mr. Salahudeen demanded that the Union government include fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution in the curriculum.

Nearly 150 representatives from various States took part in the meeting. AIFTO national president Ashwini Kumar, secretary general C.L. Rose, national secretary R. Arunkumar, and representatives of teachers’ organisations spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.