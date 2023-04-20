ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive development of coastal regions is Kerala government’s goal: Minister

April 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian has said that one of the declared objectives of the State government is to bring comprehensive development to coastal areas. The Minister was inaugurating the State-level work on coastal roads through videoconferencing.

Mr. Cherian also launched work for five coastal roads passing through Pinarayi, Dharmadam, Vengad and Muzhappilangad village panchayats of the Dharmadam constituency.

He said the government was providing boats and other fishing equipment to protect traditional fishermen, and that several schemes were being implemented to address the travel woes of people in the coastal region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister inaugurated work on 62 roads in 31 constituencies in nine districts.

A sum of ₹37.25 lakh has been earmarked for the development of Andalur Kadavu and AKG Road in Pinarayi, ₹1.16 crore for Yuvarashmi Road at Putthalam, ₹96 lakh for Mammakunnu Adivayal Road in Dharmadam, ₹1.40 crore for Chambat Puzhakara Road in Vengad, and ₹23.973 crore for Mundambalam Pandikashala Road in Muzhappilangad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US