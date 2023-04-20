Comprehensive development of coastal regions is Kerala government’s goal: Minister

April 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KANNUR

Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian has said that one of the declared objectives of the State government is to bring comprehensive development to coastal areas. The Minister was inaugurating the State-level work on coastal roads through videoconferencing.

Mr. Cherian also launched work for five coastal roads passing through Pinarayi, Dharmadam, Vengad and Muzhappilangad village panchayats of the Dharmadam constituency.

He said the government was providing boats and other fishing equipment to protect traditional fishermen, and that several schemes were being implemented to address the travel woes of people in the coastal region.

The Minister inaugurated work on 62 roads in 31 constituencies in nine districts.

A sum of ₹37.25 lakh has been earmarked for the development of Andalur Kadavu and AKG Road in Pinarayi, ₹1.16 crore for Yuvarashmi Road at Putthalam, ₹96 lakh for Mammakunnu Adivayal Road in Dharmadam, ₹1.40 crore for Chambat Puzhakara Road in Vengad, and ₹23.973 crore for Mundambalam Pandikashala Road in Muzhappilangad.