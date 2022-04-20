Comprehensive development envisaged in Kollam city master plan

Focus on drinking water supply, septage treatment, storm water drainage, greenery construction and facilities for non-motorised transport

Mayor Prasanna Earnest on Wednesday presented a master plan that envisions sustainable and comprehensive development of Kollam city for the next twenty years.

In addition to major activities under the AMRUT Mission that include drinking water supply, septage treatment, storm water drainage, greenery construction and facilities for non-motorised transport, the master plan has diverse proposals taking into account the geographical and cultural features of the city.

It has recommendations to expedite the development of fisheries, industry and tourism sectors without impacting waterbodies and ecologically important areas. There are also proposals to tap the commercial potential of Kollam Port. Development of existing junctions and roads, new bus stand and truck terminal, non-motorised transport facilities and eco-friendly walkways are part of the master plan that focuses on the overall development of the city.

It also features a string of projects to restore the lost glory of Kollam and the plan was formulated in accordance with the provisions of the Urban and Rural Planning Act. Kandachira Tourism Centre, Lakefront Tourism Promotion Area, Heritage Street, Thankassery Heritage Area, rejuvenation and beautification of waterbodies, oceanarium, swimming pool, mobility hub and mini satellite stations are the other proposals.

Spatial planning blueprint for the purpose was prepared with the help of the satellite map provided by National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad.

Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu and standing committee heads G Udayakumar, S. Geethakumari, Honey S Jayan, A.K Savad, U. Pavithra, S. Savita Devi and councilors attended the meeting.