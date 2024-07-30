Comprehensive change in teaching-learning must to improve education quality: M.A. Khader

Learning subjects in classrooms alone is not enough. Human values too should be included in learning if society has to be develop, former director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training M.A. Khader has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on ‘education quality and assessment reforms’ organised by the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) here on Tuesday.

If society were to be included in learning, Dr. Khader said, there should be a shift from the individual to society-centric activities. The primary responsibility of teachers was to bring about a cultural transformation among students.

It was not assessment and was attained through studies. While equipping students to face critical questions, teachers too should be ready to ask such questions and face them, he said.

Dr. Khader stressed the need to assess students in different ways. A comprehensive change in teaching-learning was necessary to increase the quality of education, he said.

O.M. Sankaran of the KSSP said curriculum revision should be effected only after proper study by the General Education department and the SCERT.

On the proposed introduction of minimum 30% marks in each subject for the SSLC examinations, Mr. Sankaran said teaching that catered only to examinations would lead to decline in quality, affecting marginalised students who had been brought into the public education stream through public schools. He stressed the need for school hours necessary for curriculum transaction in class, instead of rushing through portions to complete them in less time. “There is need for discussion on increase in school working days,” he said.

Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) secretary A. Najeeb said assessment reforms should enhance quality education. No assessment that went against the Left vision of inclusiveness should be allowed.

The KSTA did not believe that introduction of minimum marks would increase quality of education. A strong and scientific monitoring system should be put in place to address problems plaguing the education system. Thinking that minimum marks were a short-cut to improving quality would be going back on the State’s achievements in the education sector, he said.

All Kerala School Teachers’ Union (AKSTU) State committee member S.S. Anoj said to attain quality, minimum marks were needed. The apprehension that introduction of minimum marks would result in a certain percentage of students not qualifying the SSLC examinations indicated that they were not achieving the desired learning outcomes. Higher secondary had minimum marks, so why should be it be avoided for SSLC. The SSLC grading system too needed to be re-examined, he said.

