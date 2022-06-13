Comprehensive change in higher education: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government intended to bring about comprehensive changes in the field of higher education by linking it with agricultural and industrial sectors.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the International Centre for Leadership Studies, Kerala, at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration, Taliparamba Campus, in Karimbam.

He said the government had given due attention in the budget to infrastructure development at higher education institutions. The government aims to move forward by combining new courses, syllabus revisions, and changes in teaching methods while improving the physical environment.

He further said that the structure, content, university rules, and examination system of higher education needed to be revised.