Comprehensive cattle insurance scheme on cards for dairy farmers

March 25, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has said the State government is actively considering the implementation of a comprehensive cattle insurance scheme for dairy farmers.

The scheme was aimed at offsetting the costs incurred by farmers on account of bovine diseases in the sector, Ms. Chinchurani said, inaugurating the mobile veterinary clinic ‘Aasraya’, and the artificial insemination centre ‘Pratheeksha’, under the aegis of Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) of Milma.

Discussions are under way with the Centre to see whether the State could combine its project with its insurance plan, she said. The mobile veterinary clinic offers doorstep delivery of treatment for cattle.

TRCMPU has drawn up the ‘Pratheeksha’ project in collaboration with the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB).

The Minister also launched the ‘Aasraya’ mobile app and distributed Artificial Insemination (AI) kit for technicians at the function.

TRCMPU administrative committee convener N. Bhasurangan said that around 40 artificial insemination units would be set up in four districts under the ‘Pratheeksha’ scheme.

One mobile veterinary clinic each in four districts— Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha—will be introduced under the ‘Aasraya’ initiative. In the first phase, the services will be available in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts. Farmers can register their cases on the app from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fee of ₹100 will be charged for the facility.

M. Vincent, MLA, presided over the function. TRCMPU managing director D.S. Konda, KLDB managing director R. Rajeev, Dairy Development Department Deputy Director Sindhu R., and other officials were present.