ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive cancer control plan will be implemented in State: Chief Minister

December 24, 2022 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a comprehensive cancer control plan will be implemented in the State with the cooperation of local bodies.

He was inaugurating the renovated OP complex, nurses and students hostel building, and the digital pathology system at the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), Thalassery.

Mr. Vijayan said cancer control programme had been successfully implemented in three districts. An action plan named Kerala Cancer Control Strategy has been prepared to implement the scheme across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Government hospitals will be equipped with facilities to detect cancer at an early stage. Initial cancer screening clinics will function one day a week in all government hospitals, he said..

Cancer treatment will be decentralised through awareness programmes, home visits, and data collection.

The Chief Minister said the government’s aim was to make MCC a leading cancer treatment institution in the world.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer presided over the function held at MCC. Head of MCC clinical lab services and translational research department Dr. Sangeeta K. Nayanar presented a report. Thalassery Municipal Chairperson Jamuna Rani, councillor P. Vasantha, and MCC director Dr. B. Satheesan were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US