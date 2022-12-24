Comprehensive cancer control plan will be implemented in State: Chief Minister

December 24, 2022 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a comprehensive cancer control plan will be implemented in the State with the cooperation of local bodies.

He was inaugurating the renovated OP complex, nurses and students hostel building, and the digital pathology system at the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), Thalassery.

Mr. Vijayan said cancer control programme had been successfully implemented in three districts. An action plan named Kerala Cancer Control Strategy has been prepared to implement the scheme across the State.

Government hospitals will be equipped with facilities to detect cancer at an early stage. Initial cancer screening clinics will function one day a week in all government hospitals, he said..

Cancer treatment will be decentralised through awareness programmes, home visits, and data collection.

The Chief Minister said the government’s aim was to make MCC a leading cancer treatment institution in the world.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer presided over the function held at MCC. Head of MCC clinical lab services and translational research department Dr. Sangeeta K. Nayanar presented a report. Thalassery Municipal Chairperson Jamuna Rani, councillor P. Vasantha, and MCC director Dr. B. Satheesan were present.