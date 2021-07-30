Complex surgery done on a horse in Thiruvananthapuram

1.2 kg nasal tumour removed by team of nine vets

Arazaan, a member of the Mounted Police unit in Thiruvananthapuram, underwent a successful surgery to remove a nasal tumour that obstructing breathing few days ago.

The fifteen-year old male thoroughbred horse had been ailing from the presence of the benign growth which weighed 1.2 kg.

First-of-its-kind

The surgery was the first-of-its-kind to be conducted in the nasal cavity of a horse in the State with remote assistance from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Pookode.

The procedure, conducted by a team of nine veterinarians including Mounted Police Unit assistant director L.J. Lowrance, lasted for an hour. The surgery took place after being approved by City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

The unit functions under the Thiruvananthapuram City Police.

Arazaan, which has been in police service for nearly 10 years after being brought from Mumbai, has been recuperating from the surgery. The surgeons included KVASU professor and head of surgery P.T. Dinesh, assistant professors S. Sooryadas and N.S. Jinesh Kumar, Kudappanakunnu Multispeciality Veterinary Hospital veterinary surgeon Anoop Rajamony and Zoo senior veterinary surgeon Jacob Alexander.