Complete voters campus status for Attappady college

January 19, 2024 05:11 am | Updated 05:11 am IST - PALAKKAD

Attappady’s Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government Arts and Science College declared a complete voters campus, becoming a model for the country.

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government Arts and Science College at Attappady was on Thursday declared a complete voters campus. Making the declaration, District Collector S. Chithra said that the Attappady campus had become a model for the entire country.

The college achieved the complete voters campus title as a result of a programme named Youth to Booth conducted by the college’s Electoral Literacy Club since October.

College principal A.P. Ameendas presided over the function. Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) district nodal officer and assistant collector O.V. Alfred was the chief guest.

Literacy Club nodal officer V. Nithin, Mannarkkad Tahsildar Rejin Johnson, Deputy Tahsildar M.G. Maju, and Literacy Club district master trainer T. Satyan, Attappady Tribal Taluk Officer P.A. Shanavas Khan, actress Meenakshi, campus ambassador S. Anandu, and college union chairperson Mohammed Sikhil spoke.

