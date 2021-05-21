Complete road repairs before monsoon: Riyas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 May 2021 21:15 IST

‘Give focus on roads damaged by rain’

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has asked officials to carry out repair works of roads before the onset of monsoon.

Addressing officials of the Public Works Department through video conference on Friday, the Minister directed the officials to give focus on roads damaged by rain. Precaution should be taken to prevent recurrence of damage in stretches which get damaged regularly. The Minister asked to submit a report on such roads.

Mr. Riyas reminded the officials that corruption would not be tolerated in the department. Pointing out that most of the officials were hard-working, he said the employees could work with confidence.

The officials were asked to expedite land acquisition for development of Palakkad-Mannarkkad stretch of the National Highway (NH) and to rebuild the road corridor damaged in the recent sea erosion at Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The NHAI would be approached for funds for repair works in the Krishnapuram-Haripad stretch of NH 66 in Alappuzha. Immediate steps would be taken to reconstruct the Kadalundikkadavu on the main road connecting Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The Minister gave instructions to speed up land acquisition for the development of Wayanad– Mannarkkad stretch of the NH and to take up the works of Thalassery Pookom-Madappedika road.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken in connection with the damage caused to roads due to floods in 2018-19. Public Works Secretary Anand Singh and 70 officials attended.