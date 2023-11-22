Complete renovation of roads in a time-bound manner, officials told

November 22, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The renovation works of roads in the city limits should be completed in a time-bound manner, District Collector Geromic George has said. A direction in this regard was issued to the officials at a review meeting of road works chaired by the Collector here on Wednesday.

Among the 13 roads under the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the work on the Manaveeyam Veedhi and Kalabhavan Mani Road was completed and the roads were opened to the public, while the work on the remaining 11 roads, including the road from Vazhuthacaud Forest Office Junction to Bakery Junction, Statue-General Hospital Road, NoRKA-Gandhi Bhavan Road has to be completed at the earliest, the Collector said.

The drainage works related to Althara-Chenthitta road, and Killipalam-Attakulangara Road have commenced, the officials informed the meeting. The renovation works on the road adjacent to Ayyankali Hall will be completed in January, while work on Public Library-Nandavanam road, SS Kovil Road, Ambuja Vilasam Road and New Theatre Road is under way. A meeting will be held next week to review the Chala road works.

The officials also informed that the civil works related to roads under the first phase of the Smart City project have been completed. The work on the roads like Charitha Veethi, Taluk office road, Kochar Road and Sreemoolam Road listed under the project would be completed by December 10. The tendering of road works under phase four of the project has also been completed, the official informed.