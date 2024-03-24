GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complete process for general transfers by end of April, Kerala Administrative Tribunal tells Cooperation department

General transfers have been inordinately delayed in department due to its failure to operationalise an online mechanism

March 24, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has told the Cooperation department to make “all earnest efforts” to complete the process for general transfers in the department for 2024 through online by the end of April.

General transfers have been inordinately delayed in the department due to its failure to operationalise the online mechanism. The poor progress in the general transfers for 2023 has now prompted the KAT to direct the department to skip it and focus on the transfers for 2024.

The KAT order came on a petition filed by two staff members of the department. In February 2017, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department, Government of Kerala, had asked all government departments to create electronic databases of the staff and implement transfers and postings exclusively through an online system. The Cooperation department is yet to comply with the order.

In January this year, the tribunal had asked the department to give reasons as to why the general transfers for 2023 should not be skipped and steps for the 2024 transfers initiated. The tribunal issued this direction noticing that the procedures for the 2023 transfers were in their initial stages although the year had ended. The tribunal observed that there was every chance that the general transfers for 2024 too would be hit if the department persisted with the measures for the 2023 transfers.

More time sought

Meanwhile, the Secretary, Cooperation department, had sought more time saying that the software developed for online transfers needed to be “customised further.”

In its latest order, the KAT has also directed the department to take the necessary steps for “rectifying the defects in the software” at the earliest and issue the notification inviting applications for the 2024 transfers without delay.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.