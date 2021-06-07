Complete lockdown in Lakshadweep to continue for seven more days

Kochi

07 June 2021 15:00 IST

District Collector says 1,005 COVID-19 cases on islands and high chances for further spread

The Lakshadweep island administration has said that the complete lockdown on Kavaratti, Androth, Kalpeni, Amini, Minicoy and Bitra islands would continue for seven more days from June 7, in view of the test high positivity rate on the islands.

In an order issued on Monday, District Collector S. Asker Ali said shops and establishments selling groceries, vegetables and other essential commodities would be allowed to open between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with prior permission from the District Collector in Kavaratti and from Deputy Collector/block development officers or the authorised officers for Androth, Kalpeni, Amini, Minicoy and Bitra islands. Shops and establishments should open adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, said the order.

The District Collector said that the COVID-19 situation had yet not stabilised. There were 1,005 active cases — 484 on Kavaratti; 16 on Agatti; 51 on Amini; 14 on Kadmat; 21 on Kiltan; 14 on Chetlat; 188 on Androth; 24 on Kalpeni; 123 on Minicoy and 70 on Bitra.

The test positivity rate on the Kavaratti, Kalpeni, Androth, Amini, Minicoy and Bitra islands were high compared to other islands and there was high risk of the virus spreading further on the islands, the order said.

Curfew in place

A corona curfew was in place on all the islands to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown was expected to be an effective containment strategy, the order said.

The order further said that hotels and restaurants could function from 7.30 a. m. to 9. 30 a. m.; 1 p. m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p. m. to 9 p. m. for home delivery. The staff and delivery persons should test for COVID-19 and take prior permission. Fishermen and meat sellers could sell their products between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. only. They too should test for COVID-19, the order added.