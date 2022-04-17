Complete literacy declaration in Wayanad
The Wayanad District Literacy Mission will organise various programmes in the district on Monday to mark the complete literacy declaration day observance. District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar will inaugurate the programme at Muttil at 10. a.m. Eldest neo-literates will be honoured and certificates will be presented to tribal neo-literates.
