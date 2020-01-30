Complete drinking water projects by March end: Ariff

Amidst concerns over slow progress in the execution of projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in Alappuzha municipality, A.M. Ariff, MP, has directed the authorities concerned to complete the drinking water projects by March end.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the projects under Amrut at the collectorate here on Thursday .

Mr. Ariff said steps would be taken to resolve technical issues regarding the drinking water projects and sewage treatment plant.

Projects worth ₹222.7 crore are being implemented under Amrut. This included four OHSR water tanks at Alissery, Pazhavangadi, Thathampally, and Kommady; a sewage treatment plant at Alappuzha General Hospital; water kiosks in various places; foot overbridges; parks at different places; footpaths; and renovation of drainage systems and so on.

Officials informed the meeting that the construction of OHSR water tanks at Pazhavangadi, Thathampally, and Kommady would be completed by March. They said piling works of the water tank at Alissery had started.

Of the total 315 km drinking water pipeline, 190 km had been laid. Officials said they would soon approach the Kerala Road Fund Board and the Public Works Department seeking permission for digging 51 km of road for laying the pipeline.

Of the total 144 drainage systems mooted under the scheme, 55 had been completed so far, they said.

The meeting also discussed construction of footpaths, foot overbridges, renovation of parks, and construction of sewage treatment plant at General Hospital, waste treatment plants at Thottumadu Colony, and centenary building of the municipality near the collectorate.

District Collector M. Anjana, Alappuzha municipal chairman Illikkal Kunjumon, KWA project division manager A. Sheeja, and others attended the meeting.