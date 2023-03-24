HamberMenu
Complete digitalisation by November: Revenue Minister  

March 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The revenue system in the State will be completely digitalised by November, Minister K. Rajan has said.

Inaugurating Mayyanad smart village office on Friday, he added that all services would be easily available to the public through such facilities. “From the month of May, revenue e-literacy classes will be conducted with the help of Kudumbashree, NSS, NCC, Library Council, and youth organisations, to create awareness so that common people can submit applications online with the help of smart phones,” he said. The department will start Pattayam Mission on April 25 as part of efforts to give title deeds to all eligible persons. “Digital resurvey works will be completed in a time-bound manner,” added Mr. Rajan. M Naushad, MLA, presided over the function while District Collector Afsana Parveen, Sub Collector Mukund Thakur, Additional District Magistrate R. Binarani, Mukhatala block panchayat president B Yashoda, and Mayyanad grama panchayat president J. Shahida, also attended the event.

