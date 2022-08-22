Complete digital banking rolled out in Kasaragod

Third district in State to achieve the feat

Third district in State to achieve the feat

Kasaragod district has achieved the milestone of complete digital banking by providing digital transaction facilities to all account holders.

The district is the third in the State to achieve the feat. In the first phase, Kottayam and Thrissur implemented complete digital banking on an experimental basis, and it was a success.

The district has 26 banks, including 11 public sector banks, 12 private banks, Regional Rural Bank, Kerala Bank, Small Finance Bank and Indian Post Payment Bank. All these have 276 branches. There are 18.62 lakh accounts in these banks.

Under the digital banking initiative, UPI transaction, debit/rupee card issuance, mobile banking, Internet banking, Aadhaar-enabled payment system, and point of sale facilities are provided to customers.

All banks in the State are implementing digital banking on the directive of the State Government, Reserve Bank of India, and the State-Level Bankers Committee as part of the Central government’s Digital India project.