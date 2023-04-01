ADVERTISEMENT

Complaints redressal adalats in Palakkad

April 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty and Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise M.B. Rajesh will lead complaints redressal adalats in the district’s taluk headquarters from May 15. People can send their complaints to the adalat titled ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ until April 10.

Complaints should be sent to https://www.karuthal.kerala.gov.in either directly or through taluk offices or Akshaya centres. Complaints should contain the name, address, Email, mobile and WhatsApp numbers, and taluk and district name of the applicant. Applicants should ensure that they get a receipt.

Up to three complaints can be registered by using a mobile number.

The adalat will be held in Palakkad taluk on May 15, Chittur taluk on May 16, Alathur taluk on May 18, Ottapalam taluk on May 22, Mannarkkad taluk on May 23, Pattambi taluk on May 25, and Attappady taluk on May 26.

