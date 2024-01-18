Complaints received during Navakerala Sadas will be resolved in a time-bound manner: G.R. Anil

January 18, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has rubbished allegations of delay in resolving grievances received by the State government during the Navakerala Sadas mass outreach campaign.

Efforts are being made by each department to resolve the complaints in a time-bound manner, he said, while launching the distribution of 45,127 priority ration cards here on Thursday.

Mr. Anil was critical of unconfirmed reports propagated by various quarters that sought to put the government on the defensive for political gains in the aftermath of the Navakerala Sadas. The Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs department has received 19,485 petitions during the Statewide drive.

As many as 12,302 applications of these were for priority cards. While 590 cards processed from such applications are being distributed during the ongoing drive, the remaining applications will be cleared within January 31 and the cards will be given away before February 5. The other applications received during the Navakerala Sadas will be disposed in a time-bound manner, Mr. Anil pointed out.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government would have disbursed 4,12,913 priority ration cards by the end of the ongoing drive. These included 39,611 (Antyodaya Anna Yojana – yellow cards) and 3,28,175 (Priority Household – pink cards).

Mr. Anil said the beneficiaries for priority ration cards have been determined on the basis of a scoring system that incorporates various parameters. The ones chosen for the current drive (from 89,772 applications) have scored more than 31 marks. He attributed the need for such a system to the Centre’s criteria that restricted priority ration cards to 43% of the population in Kerala.

Under such circumstances, the government has also focused its efforts in identifying ineligible priority ration card holders.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the meeting. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju and Deputy Controller of Rationing (South Zone) Jyothi Krishna B. also participated.

