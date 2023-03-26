Complaint redressal adalats in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta

March 26, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

`Karuthalum Kaithangum’, a complaint redressal adalat to be organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government as part of its second anniversary will be held in all taluks of the district from May 2 to 9.

Minister for Cooperation and Registrations V.N. Vasavan and Water resources Minister Roshi Augustine will lead these events. The schedule of the adalat is as follows; Kottayam on May 2, Changanassery on May 4, Kanjirapalli on May 6, Meenachil on May 6 and Vaikom on May 9.

Applicants may file their complaints on the website www.karuthal.kerala.gov.in , through Akshaya Kendras and Taluk offices from April 1 to 10.

As part of organising the event, District Collector has issued directions to constitute a District Adalat Cell with the heads of each department tasked to verify and act on the complaints to be received on the same day. A District Level Adalat Monitoring Cell too will be constituted with the Collector as its chairperson and Revenue Divisional Officer as the Vice Chairman.

In Pathanamthitta, the Taluk Adalats are slated to be held at Kozhencherry on May 2, Mallapally on May 4, Adoor on May 6, Ranni on May 8, Thiruvalla on May 9, and Konni on May 11. Health Minister Veena George, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will participate in these events.

In Pathanamthitta, a special window will be set up at the Adalat venues to receive the complaints directly and upload them on the portal. The complaints to be received will be verified and acted upon within a week.