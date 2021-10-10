Complaint on police officer’s ‘foreign trip’

KOCHI

10 October 2021 19:30 IST

Officer terms it baseless

A resident of Thopumpady has petitioned the Chief Minister, State Police Chief (SPC) and CBI Director among others, seeking a probe into the alleged U.S. trip made by an IPS officer (K. Karthik, Ernakulam Rural SP), which was reportedly made without seeking permission of the State Government.

The complaint by Martin Menachery has further alleged that the expenses of the trip was borne by an industrialist based in Ernakulam.

The foreign trip without permission is in violation of norms specified for police officers. There was no action, although the State Special Branch had reported the incident, said the complaint dated September 6, 2021.

The complaint has also been sent to the Central Vigilance Commission, Enforcement Directorate, VACB Director and ADGP Intelligence.

Mr. Menachery, who introduced himself as a journalist, said there was no follow up action on his complaint, barring a telephone inquiry made by an official of the CB-CID.

‘Baseless complaint’

When contacted, the police officer termed the complaint as baseless and frivolous. “I have not travelled abroad so far. I have explained my stand on the complaint to the SPC,” he said.