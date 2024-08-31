Complaint on misbehaviour: Malayalam actors Edavela Babu, Sudheesh booked by police

The Nadakkavu police have booked film actors Edavela Babu and Sudheesh based on a complaint filed by a junior film artist against the duo alleging sexual misbehaviour.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Babu sought sexual favours for clearing her membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) while Sudheesh was accused of speaking to her in a bad manner.

Police sources said the case would be handed over to the special investigation team entrusted with the ongoing probe into complaints of similar nature from the film industry.

