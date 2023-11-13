Complaint of woman journalist | Suresh Gopi to appear before investigating officer on November 15

November 13, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Kozhikode

Actor and politician Suresh Gopi will appear before the investigating officer at Nadakkavu police station in Kozhikode city on November 15 in connection with the case registered against him recently on the charges of misbehaving with a woman visual media journalist. Police proceed with the further legal action after a two-week long investigation into the allegation.

It was on November 10 that the police issued a notice to the actor asking him to appear before the investigation officer within November 18. The notice was served on him after completing the preliminary investigation process including the recording of the statements of the complainant and the witnesses. The video footage also had been gathered for detailed examination.

The incident leading to the legal action took place on October 27 during a media interaction in Kozhikode. The allegation of the woman journalist was that the actor misbehaved with her. She had also complained that the actor touched on her shoulders unmindful of her resistance.

The police registered the case against the suspect under Section 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) of the Indian Penal Code on October 28. Following the incident, the actor had tendered his apologies on his Facebook page.