Complaint of corruption against Chief Minister, CMRL dismissed by Vigilance court

A complaint of corruption against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and a few others for allegedly receiving illegal gratification for permitting the excavation and removal of atomic mineral sand from Thottappally Spillway was rejected by a Vigilance Court last week.

M. Manoj, the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Kottayam, rejected the petition filed by S. Suresh Kumar, president of Karimanal Khanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi.

Incidentally, the CMRL is facing an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office for making a payment of ₹1.72 crore to an IT firm of T. Veena, the Chief Minister’s daughter, allegedly for services that were not offered. The corruption charges linking the Chief Minister, his daughter and the CMRL have been causing a political uproar in the State.

The complainant in the Vigilance Court had alleged that the accused conspired together and issued a Government Order on May 31, 2019 permitting KMML to excavate and remove the sand under the pretext of flood mitigation measures in Kuttanad. He alleged that at least 54 lakh metric tonne of atomic sand was thus removed. The KMML supplied huge quantities of sand to CMRL resulting in the exchequer suffering a loss of ₹2,841 crore, he contended.

Highlighting an order of the Interim Board of Settlement of Income Tax in which the CMRL admitted to have reportedly paying huge amounts of cash to Mr. Vijayan and other politicians, the petitioner contended that the payments were made to ensure the smooth functioning of the company and obtaining the mineral sand.

However, the court found force in the contention of the State that the Kerala High Court had upheld the validity of the order permitting the excavation on the basis of a policy decision of the government in a petition filed by the petitioner earlier. The petitioner then had no case that the excavated sand was illegally siphoned off to CMRL. He could not produce any material linking KMML with CMRL, the court found.

Though the “expanded initial in loose sheets of paper recovered” during the raid at CMRL referred to the name of the Pinarayi Vijayan, the statement was subsequently retracted as seen in the order of the Interim Settlement Board itself, the court held.

The petitioner also failed to produce any material that prima facie disclosed that the sand was illegally diverted to CMRL. The allegation was apparently a new case that was made after the Interim Board order, the Vigilance court held.