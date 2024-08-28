Complaint against Youth Congress Palakkad district leadership

A group of Youth Congress (YC) workers from the district have complained to the Youth Congress national leadership against district president K.S. Jayaghosh for holding a group meeting.

The complainants pointed out that the group meeting convened by Mr. Jayaghosh ahead of the upcoming byelection in Palakkad would undermine the party’s unity.

Former Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil had reportedly attended the meeting. The complaint sought the intervention of the national leadership to put an end to group activities within the Youth Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.