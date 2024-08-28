GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complaint against Youth Congress Palakkad district leadership

YC district president K.S. Jayaghosh accused of holding group meeting

Published - August 28, 2024 06:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A group of Youth Congress (YC) workers from the district have complained to the Youth Congress national leadership against district president K.S. Jayaghosh for holding a group meeting.

The complainants pointed out that the group meeting convened by Mr. Jayaghosh ahead of the upcoming byelection in Palakkad would undermine the party’s unity.

Former Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil had reportedly attended the meeting. The complaint sought the intervention of the national leadership to put an end to group activities within the Youth Congress.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.