Complaint against Youth Congress Palakkad district leadership

A group of Youth Congress (YC) workers from the district have complained to the Youth Congress national leadership against district president K.S. Jayaghosh for holding a group meeting.

The complainants pointed out that the group meeting convened by Mr. Jayaghosh ahead of the upcoming byelection in Palakkad would undermine the party’s unity.

Former Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil had reportedly attended the meeting. The complaint sought the intervention of the national leadership to put an end to group activities within the Youth Congress.