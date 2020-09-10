Complaint against school

A group of parents filed a complaint with the police here on Thursday against Chinmaya Vidyalaya at Thathamangalam, alleging that the school had expelled their children from online class groups for failure to pay the special fee.

Nearly 250 students reportedly faced the punitive action from the school authorities for non-payment of special fees. Although the parents had sought an exemption from special fees during the COVID-19 lockdown, the school authorities did not oblige.

The school officials could not be reached for their comment.