Complaint against public prosecutor in Wayanad

The Congress has filed a complaint against an additional public prosecutor in Wayanad, who reportedly appeared for the accused in the death of a three-year-old boy at Anjukunnu near Panamaram in Wayanad.

In a complaint to Law Minister P. Rajeeve, district panchayat president and District Congress Committee vice president Samshad Marakkar sought an investigation into the appearance of Joshy Mundakkal, additional public prosecutor, Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Mananthavady, in the Munsiff Court.

The boy sustained serious burns after falling into a bucket filled with hot water. The seriously injured child was admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady and later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. However, the child’s father, Althaf, was not ready to shift the boy to Kozhikode. Instead, he approached a traditional medical practitioner at Kammana in Wayanad.

The police registered a case against Althaf and the medical practitioner following the boy’s death on June 20.

Mr. Mundakkal appeared for the accused, though the advocacy was filed on behalf of another advocate, and they were granted bail, Mr. Marakkar said in his complaint. He sought action against Mr. Mundakkal, saying it was unethical on the latter’s part to argue against the government as an additional public prosecutor.

It was also alleged that Mr. Mundakkal had collected information on the case from the Panamaram police in his capacity as additional public prosecutor. The BJP also filed a complaint with the Director General of Prosecution seeking the removal Mr. Mundakkal from the post.

