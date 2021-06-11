Kerala

Complaint against Bindu

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 11 June 2021 18:55 IST
Updated: 11 June 2021 18:55 IST

The Save University Campaign Committee has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to order Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to swear in again after the government issued a special gazette to notify her name as “Dr. R. Bindu”.

The Minister had taken the oath of secrecy by calling herself “Prof. R. Bindu”, a move which the complainants, R.S. Sasikumar and M. Shajirkhan, the chairman and secretary of the organisation, alleged had amounted to Constitutional impropriety and impersonation.

