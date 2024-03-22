ADVERTISEMENT

Complainants in Monson case submit documents before CB

March 22, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Complainants against self-styled antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal on Friday handed over to the Crime Branch documents reportedly pertaining to the source of ₹2 crore out of the ₹10 crore they had allegedly paid to Monson and which formed the basis of their complaint of financial fraud. Three of the six complainants — Shanimon, Yakub Purayil and Shameer M.T. — went to the Crime Branch office investigating the cheating cases against Monson to hand over the documents. This was after the investigation officer accused the complainants of paying ₹7.9 crore out of the ₹10 crore in hawala money. The complainants were issued a notice to show the source of the money they had paid the accused. Since the notice was given to Mr. Purayil alone, details of ₹2 crore he had paid alone were submitted. Since the investigation officer was not present at the office, they left behind the documents at the office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US