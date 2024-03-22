GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Complainants in Monson case submit documents before CB

March 22, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Complainants against self-styled antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal on Friday handed over to the Crime Branch documents reportedly pertaining to the source of ₹2 crore out of the ₹10 crore they had allegedly paid to Monson and which formed the basis of their complaint of financial fraud. Three of the six complainants — Shanimon, Yakub Purayil and Shameer M.T. — went to the Crime Branch office investigating the cheating cases against Monson to hand over the documents. This was after the investigation officer accused the complainants of paying ₹7.9 crore out of the ₹10 crore in hawala money. The complainants were issued a notice to show the source of the money they had paid the accused. Since the notice was given to Mr. Purayil alone, details of ₹2 crore he had paid alone were submitted. Since the investigation officer was not present at the office, they left behind the documents at the office.

