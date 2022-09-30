Competitions to be held to mark Wildlife week celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT

In connection with the Wildlife Week celebrations, the Social Forestry wing of the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department will organise various competitions for school, higher secondary, and college students on October 2 and 3 at its district office at Kommady.

The pencil drawing competition in lower primary, upper primary, high school, higher secondary, and college categories will be held from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. An essay writing competition for higher secondary/college students will be held from 11.45 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. Water-colouring competition in all five categories will be held from 2.15 p.m. to 4.15 p.m.

On Monday, a quiz competition will be held in high school, higher secondary and college categories from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the afternoon, an elocution competition will be held. Cash prizes and certificates will be distributed to winners.

For details, contact 0477 2256034, 9947273327, 9447979131.