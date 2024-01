January 16, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Livestock Management Training Centre (LMTC), Kottiyam, will organise competitions for UP/HS/HSS students on Januray 26.

Topic will be ‘Animal welfare, my duty’ and competitions will be held in essay writing, elocution, and painting (watercolour).

Interested students can register their names by contacting 0474 2537300, 9447525485 from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. The first place winners will participate in State level competitions.

