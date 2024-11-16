ADVERTISEMENT

Competitions for students to mark World Soil Day

Published - November 16, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Soil Conservation department in association with the Regional Agricultural Research Station in Ambalavayal is organising competitions for school students in the district to mark World Soil Day on November 26.

Painting competitions (using crayons and watercolours) will be held for lower primary, upper primary and high school students. Upper primary and high school students can also participate in public speaking and quiz.

The competitions will be held at the Meenangadi community hall from 10 a.m. on the day. For details, contact 04936-246330, 94960-56349, or 80867-50932.

