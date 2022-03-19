Competitions at DUK

The Digital University Kerala (DUK) is conducting a series of online competitions to celebrate various global observances from March 21 to 31.

The School of Informatics (SoI) will organise a quiz competition from March 21 to 23 on the topic of colours, a photo challenge from March 21 to 27 on the theme of forest conservation, a short video contest from March 22 to 31 on the topic of water sources and a collage contest on climate change from March 23 to 27.

The programmes are being held as part of observing the International Colour Day and International Forest Day on March 21, International Water Day on March 22 and International Meteorological Day on March 23.

Further details can be obtained from the Facebook page ‘EcoQuad Days at SoI, DUK’ (https://www. facebook.com/ EcoQuad-Days-at-SoI- DUK-107930618523838).