Competent professionals to be appointed to helm PSUs

December 13, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government would bring in competent professional management to turnaround public sector units in the State which have sunk into financial losses, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

Replying to the questions of members during the Question Hour in the Assembly here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajeeve said one of the main issues related to the poor performance of the public sector units is the lack of competent qualified marketing professionals.

The State has now decided to stop the practice of promoting people with technical backgrounds to key posts which demand professional management and competency. For instance, marketing professionals with academic credentials in management would be appointed to the posts of marketing managers henceforth. Similarly, the Industries Department has decided to explore the possibility of starting joint ventures in the vacant lands of the public sector units so as to make them profitable.

A project to launch a joint venture electric scooter manufacturing at the plant of Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL) and conversion of old diesel buses to electric is under consideration by the State government, the Minister said. The expert committee, headed by former Chief Secretary Paul Antony which submitted its report, gives thrust for the modernisation of public sector units by restructuring them in tune with the times, said Mr. Rajeeve.

The State government has given a total of around ₹240 crore as grants for various public sector units last year and it has received around ₹360 crore in return by way of revenue of the products and various taxes with around 24 public sector units (PSUs) turning profitable. With a view to turning more PSUs profitable in this financial year, the State has now decided to allow the PSUs to take loans directly from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Kerala Finance Corporation (KFC). This would avoid the delays in getting government grants for the PSUs as the delay often results in the PSUs losing out in their race with private players, the Minister said.