Compensation order handed over to wild animal attack victims in Wayanad

April 04, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day Vana Souhrida Sadas (forest-friendly forum), a platform to hear and address concerns of people living on forest fringes, that concluded in Wayanad on Monday handed over the order for compensation of ₹12.63 lakh to victims of wild animal attacks in the district.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran handed over the order to 33 persons including 10 from Mananthavady taluk and 23 from Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery taluks.

A sum of ₹5 lakh was given to the kin of Mohanan of Aranamala Kattunayakka settlement who was killed in a wild boar attack.

The Minister also handed over the financial assistance order for ₹5 lakh to the parents of Muhammed Yamin, who was also killed in wild boar attack.

