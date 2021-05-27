Compensation offer being prioritised: AIE

KOCHI

27 May 2021 18:47 IST

Air India Express (AIE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, has informed the Kerala High Court that the claims for compensation by victims of the Karipur air crash are being considered based on priority with reference to the nature of injuries suffered by passengers.

AIE made the submission when a petition filed by Muhammed Rehab Vadakkan, a minor injured in the accident, came up for hearing. The accident took place on August 7, 2020, at the Karipur International Airport, Kozhikode.

The petitioner sought a directive to AIE to offer him compensation as required under Rule 25 to 29 and Rule 22(6) of Schedule 3 of the Carriage by Air Act, 1972.

He also pleaded for a directive to AIE to pay him the liability of One Lakh Special Drawing Right (now enhanced to 1,38,000 Special Drawing Right) as injury compensation and loss of baggage under Rule 21(1) and 22(1) of the third Schedule of the Act.

AIE submitted that an offer letter would be issued at the earliest. When such a letter was issued, the petitioner could appear before it for negotiation and further claims if any raised.

Disposing of the petition after recording AIE’s submission, the court made it clear that the petitioner would be at liberty to approach the court or any other appropriate legal forum in case he was dissatisfied with the offer.