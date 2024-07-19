Compensation handed over to dead sanitation worker’s family, Satheesan demands more

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty handed over the State government’s financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family of Joy, a sanitation worker who drowned while cleaning up the Amayizhanjan canal in the capital. MLAs V. Joy and C.K. Hareendran and District Collector Geromic George were present.

The Minister criticised the Railways, which he held responsible for the death, for not extending any assistance to the family. He also lashed out at Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Shashi Tharoor, MP, for not visiting the scene of the accident or the house of the victim. Mr. Satheesan made a delayed visit to the house after facing public criticism, while Mr. Tharoor says he cannot do anything more than putting up social media posts, said Mr. Sivankutty.

Meanwhile, inaugurating the United Democratic Front (UDF)‘s protest in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation against the civic body’s alleged failure in waste management, Mr. Satheesan said that the Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh had made an irresponsible reply in the Assembly that waste collection and removal had slowed down because of the elections, when the Opposition raised the issue. He demanded that the State government should provide a compensation of ₹30 lakh as mandated by the Supreme Court for sanitation workers who die while involved in their work. He said that the Congress party will take care of Joy’s mother’s medical expenses.