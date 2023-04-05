HamberMenu
Compensation for train arson victims

April 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday announced an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of K.P. Nowfeeq, Rahamath, and Sahara, who died when they jumped off the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train to flee an arsonist who splashed petrol over passengers and set them on fire.

The Cabinet also decided to allocate ₹2 crore from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to compensate the families of the 109 people who died in the Puttingal temple festival fireworks accident in 2016. The 209 people who sustained severe injuries and 202 who suffered minor injuries would get ₹30,000 and ₹14,000 each. The bereaved families would get ₹1 lakh each.

