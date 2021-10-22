Compensation for rain-hit won’t be delayed: Rajan

Minister visits relief camps in Thrissur district

People need not worry about getting compensation for their loss in the recent rain-related calamities, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

Speaking after visiting various relief camps in Thrissur district on Friday, he said: “Steps to distribute compensation will be fast-tracked. The District Collector has been asked to initiate the steps immediately. The Government will release money for the compensation,” he said.

The authorities are looking into the steps for providing compensation for those who do not have documents too. Revenue officials are taking stock of the damage due to rain.

Relief fund

The Cabinet will discuss sourcing money from the State Disaster Response Fund and Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the Minister said. .

The bed-ridden patients rehabilitated in relief camps will be given money from CM’s fund for their treatment, the Minister said. Those above the age of 60 and who are suffering from lifestyle diseases too will get support for treatment.

As most of the inmates of the camps left their homes due to flooding, authorities were asked to take steps to clean and chlorinate their houses. People should go back to their homes only after sanitisation, the Minister said.

He asked the health workers to distribute medicines to avoid spread of leptospirosis. The Minister inspected various camps in the district and their facilities, including the kitchen.

He asked the officials to submit a project to build a wall to protect the banks of Manali Puzha.