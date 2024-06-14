Company executives attribute Kuwait fire to short circuit

The fire that broke out in the labour camp of the construction firm NBTC in Kuwait claiming 50 lives was triggered by a short circuit that originated in the security room, according to an investigation by the police and forensic teams in that country, senior executives of NBTC told the media here at Kochi airport on Friday.

It was an unfortunate accident and since it happened during the night the employees were caught off guard, they said. The camp had centralised air conditioning system which caused the smoke to spread and the employees were left suffocated after inhaling it.

“We will immediately release an assistance of ₹8 lakh to the families of each of the victims. In addition, we will give a bigger amount by way of additional insurance cover and indemnity. We will continue to stand by the grieving families. We had assigned a team each to the households of every victim on Friday as a show of our solidarity and support,” a senior executive said.

Asked whether the company have introduced additional safety measures in the wake of the fatal accident, the executives said that being a company with a legacy of over three decades, it followed a standard operating procedure and had internationally approved systems in place.

“We comply with the safety requirements of the municipality and the government and follow a system of frequent inspections at our facilities,” the executives said.

